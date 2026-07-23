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Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its Intel stake by 9.5% in the first quarter, selling 5,000 shares and ending with 47,508 shares valued at about $2.1 million.
  • Intel’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.29 EPS on revenue of $13.58 billion, while analysts still expect the company to post 0.65 EPS for the full year.
  • Sentiment around Intel remains mixed: analysts have a consensus "Hold" rating with a target price of $102.77, even as some recent reports turned more upbeat on the company’s foundry, AI, and server demand outlook.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intel.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,508 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.77 billion, a PE ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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