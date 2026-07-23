Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Brink's worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink's by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brink's in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NFSG Corp bought a new position in Brink's in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Brink's in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brink's in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink's Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BCO opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.06. Brink's Company has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brink's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

See Also

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