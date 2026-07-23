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Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Gildan Activewear logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 32.6% in the first quarter, buying 19,260 additional shares and bringing its total to 78,410 shares worth about $4.36 million.
  • Gildan reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.43 versus estimates of $0.36 and revenue of $1.17 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to 4.20-4.40 EPS.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target of $78.21, though some firms recently trimmed their targets to $65.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Gildan Activewear's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Scotia lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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