Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Gildan Activewear's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Scotia lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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