Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,662 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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