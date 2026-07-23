Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,160 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,663,737 shares of the company's stock worth $589,971,000 after acquiring an additional 374,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 196,845 shares of the company's stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Argus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.00.

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Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BKR stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $326,751.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,327.34. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $10,599,844.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares in the company, valued at $41,102,232.92. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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