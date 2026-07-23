Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

TMUS stock opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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