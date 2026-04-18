Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945,810 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 60,331 shares during the period. Icon accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 3.65% of Icon worth $536,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 455,399 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 32,751 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its position in shares of Icon by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 513,102 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $93,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,019 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Icon Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $119.68 on Friday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. TD Cowen raised Icon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icon

Icon Profile

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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