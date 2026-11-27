Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 116,019 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.97% of ICU Medical worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,250,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,786,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $345,607,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,059,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 322,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $51,699,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Weiss Ratings raised ICU Medical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $192.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $556.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $552.03 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. ICU Medical's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Virginia Sanzone sold 4,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $819,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,463,548.76. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 883 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $155,513.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,769.68. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $1,290,608. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets products used in infusion therapy, vascular access and critical care. Its offerings include infusion pumps and related sets and accessories, IV solutions, needlefree connectors, and products designed to help protect healthcare workers when handling hazardous drugs. Founded in 1984, the company expanded its product portfolio through acquisitions, including the infusion systems business of Hospira in 2017 and Smiths Medical in 2022.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report).

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