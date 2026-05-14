IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in IDEX were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in IDEX by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,517,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $248,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.51. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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