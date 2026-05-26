IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 69,215 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of IDEX worth $116,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 250.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $56,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 446.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,517,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $248,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $208.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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