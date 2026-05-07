IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,899 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 83,689 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of IDEX worth $31,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 162,594 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $382,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,124 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 62,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IDEX by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 271,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE IEX opened at $218.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.70.

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IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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