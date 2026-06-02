IDEX Corporation $IEX Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of IDEX worth $360,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Trading Down 1.6%

IDEX stock opened at $207.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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