IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Position Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,015 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.57. 612,524 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $506.91 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $555.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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