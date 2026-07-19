IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,865 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $567.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $513.02 and a one year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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