IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,459,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,072,000 after buying an additional 2,642,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock worth $977,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 779,214 shares of the company's stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 592,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $552.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $518.55 and a one year high of $769.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $555.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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