First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT - Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 381,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.60% of IDT worth $71,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 308.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 4,521 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $365,884.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,745.15. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judah Schorr sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $629,475.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,375.04. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,244. Corporate insiders own 23.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDT shares. Freedom Broker upped their price target on IDT from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised IDT to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

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IDT Stock Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.54. IDT Corporation has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.00 million. IDT had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDT Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. IDT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a telecommunications and technology company founded in 1990 by Howard Jonas, who serves as its executive chairman. The company provides communications, payment and business services to consumers and organizations in the United States and international markets. Its offerings include BOSS Revolution, which provides international calling and money-transfer services, and net2phone, which offers cloud-based business communications. IDT also provides wholesale voice and other communications services to telecom carriers.

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