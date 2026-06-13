Ieq Capital LLC Has $114.97 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,552 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,599 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 0.3% of Ieq Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Robinhood Markets worth $114,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company's stock worth $13,521,497,000 after buying an additional 18,824,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock worth $499,001,000 after buying an additional 2,157,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 48.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock worth $881,608,000 after buying an additional 2,011,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Argus lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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