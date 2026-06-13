Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,476 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $56,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 193,569 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,471 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $289.36 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.43. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus set a $285.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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