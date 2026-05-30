IF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,439 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

IF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,439 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.1% of IF Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More ExxonMobil News

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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