IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $78.57 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $78,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8%

MU opened at $1,154.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $844.97 and its 200 day moving average is $539.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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