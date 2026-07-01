IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Up 5.5%

LRCX stock opened at $433.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.79. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $541.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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