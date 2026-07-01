IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,066 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,765 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,023 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,257 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

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Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE VZ opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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