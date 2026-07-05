IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 84,056 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,672,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here