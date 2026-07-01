IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 28,982 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,100 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 111,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,988 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $462.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here