IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 25,010 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ARE opened at $52.54 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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