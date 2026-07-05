IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 31,076 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,076 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in BXP were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after buying an additional 4,503,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $287,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BXP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after acquiring an additional 204,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in BXP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after acquiring an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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