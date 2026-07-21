Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 13,556 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 232.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Crown were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Crown Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Crown stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.34. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with Crown reporting $2.49 EPS versus $2.15 expected, and revenue of $3.67 billion versus $3.37 billion expected. Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with Crown reporting versus expected, and revenue of versus expected. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.30-$8.50 , above the $8.10 consensus, signaling confidence in full-year profitability.

Management lifted to , above the consensus, signaling confidence in full-year profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum improved as global beverage can volumes rose 5% , supporting higher sales and suggesting steady demand in Crown’s core packaging business. Crown Holdings Posts Higher Sales As Global Beverage Can Volumes Rise

Operational momentum improved as global beverage can volumes rose , supporting higher sales and suggesting steady demand in Crown’s core packaging business. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q3 EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 was slightly below the $2.25 consensus midpoint, which may limit upside as investors assess whether the strong second quarter can carry forward.

The company’s of was slightly below the consensus midpoint, which may limit upside as investors assess whether the strong second quarter can carry forward. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary noted a recent golden cross, which can be viewed as a constructive long-term chart signal, though it was not a direct fundamental driver. Should You Buy Crown Holdings After Golden Cross?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here