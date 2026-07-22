Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 105,108 Rxo Inc $RXO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of RXO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of RXO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 34,677,755 shares of the company's stock worth $438,327,000 after buying an additional 2,104,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in RXO by 91.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,328,843 shares of the company's stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,530 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $11,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,998,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,780,000 after acquiring an additional 735,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $9,098,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "negative" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.03. Rxo Inc has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

Further Reading

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