Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $90.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's payout ratio is 34.41%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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