Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 32,041 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 730.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,499 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,044,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $392,641,000 after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $148.12 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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