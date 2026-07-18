Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,618 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of IES worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in IES by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IES by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IES by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 418 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in IES by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IESC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.89, for a total value of $3,809,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,379,291.86. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 46,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.47, for a total transaction of $35,342,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,406,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,872,249,686.73. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 208,102 shares of company stock worth $146,518,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.43% of the company's stock.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $613.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.78. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.55 and a fifty-two week high of $804.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $684.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.12.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $974.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. IES had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 10.40%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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