Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 53,402 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company's stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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