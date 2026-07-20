Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 325.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

More Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Positive Sentiment: The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Article Title

The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Article Title

Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Article Title

The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings.

Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted revenue came in below expectations, which may be outweighing the EPS beat in early trading. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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