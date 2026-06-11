Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 34,303 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Corning were worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Down 3.3%

GLW stock opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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