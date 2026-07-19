Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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