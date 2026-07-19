Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
CBRE Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its CBRE Group stake by 24.9% in the first quarter, selling 10,794 shares and ending with 32,532 shares worth about $4.41 million.
  • CBRE continues to draw mostly positive Wall Street sentiment: eight analysts rate it Buy, one rates it Hold, and the consensus target price stands at $178.86.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of $10.53 billion, while CFO Emma E. Giamartino also sold 2,250 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CBRE Group.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CBRE Group Right Now?

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines