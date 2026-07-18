Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.38 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,295 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Amgen were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Weiss Ratings lowered Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $366.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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