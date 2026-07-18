Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc $ETSY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,267 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Etsy worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Etsy by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 187,028 shares of the company's stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 717.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,314,071 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,734,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts: Sign Up

Etsy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ETSY opened at $84.08 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $9,281,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,003,509.66. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 759,312 shares of company stock worth $53,799,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Etsy from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital raised Etsy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Etsy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Etsy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Etsy wasn't on the list.

While Etsy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here