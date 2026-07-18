Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $55,088,215. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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