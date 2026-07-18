Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $384.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $469.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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