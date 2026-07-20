Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.07 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock worth $22,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

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