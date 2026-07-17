Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,614 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,316 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in RTX were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $194.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.60. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.56 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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