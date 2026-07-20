Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,113 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,942,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $110,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $109,766,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $108,463,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $207.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

MOH opened at $225.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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