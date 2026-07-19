Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,670 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $419,065,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.99. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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