Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 87,210 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 87,210 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $37,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1%

BMY stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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