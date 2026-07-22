Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Ingevity Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 207.82% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingevity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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