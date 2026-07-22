Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,592 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10,363.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 12.05%.The company had revenue of $219.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BWS Financial reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

See Also

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