Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $146.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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