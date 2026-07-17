Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,324 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of KDP opened at $31.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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