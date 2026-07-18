Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,294 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,412 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $304.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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