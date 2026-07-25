Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Position Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $274.00.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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